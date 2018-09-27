‘If I say something, my film will get stopped’, says Aamir Khan when asked about Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya case

Supreme Court has rolled out some path-breaking decisions. After passing judgement on Aadhaar and adultery. The apex court will be pronouncing the judgement on whether to refer the question that “a mosque as a place of prayer is a crucial part of Islam”. However, when Aamir Khan was asked for his views on the matter, he refrained himself and tried to dodge the question. The actor was present at the trailer launch of his upcoming movie ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.

But when he was insisted, the actor said, “I won’t speak on anything controversial. My film is releasing…if I say something, my film will get stopped. Let my film release then I will speak”. It has been seen that if any Bollywood actor presents his/her views on the going issues, their movies get opposed by certain groups. Aamir also didn’t want any controversy to be attached with him as if now because his film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ is going to release soon.

Talking about ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ the actor will be seen in a different avatar as a thug in the movie which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh. The trailer for the movie released today and has opened to good reviews.