If a character works, industry will only offer you that: Ronit Roy

Mumbai: Be it a strict father in “Udaan” or a villainous cop in “Boss”, Ronit Roy, who has often played the bad guy in films, says the industry offers similar roles to an actor which he has performed well in the past.

Though Ronit has featured in several films since the 90s, he got widespread acclaim post his role in “Udaan” in 2010. After that, he was seen playing characters with negative shades in films like “Boss”, “Ugly” and “Guddu Rangeela”.

Asked if he is fascinated with dark characters, Ronit says more than him it is the industry which offers him so.

“Honestly, it is not about me. An actor is always looking for work and it is the industry… when a character that you have done works, then everybody sees you in that light. In 2017, I am doing characters which are not similar,” Ronit told PTI.

“The other side is, people also want to cast you in a new role, not let you do what you have done before. It is not my choice. It just comes my way. Every actor wants to break his image and avoid repeating himself.”

The 51-year-old actor will again be seen in a negative role in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer “Kaabil”.

Ronit, whose younger brother Rohit also features in the Sanjay Gupta-directed film, says he is on “tenterhooks” whenever he has to perform with other actors.

“Other actors do make me nervous. Like, Rohit, Girish Kulkarni, who you know are capable of swinging the scene. You are on tenterhooks. You are watching what they are doing, paying attention. Now, you multiply it by 100 when you have Hrithik.”

The actor, however, said Hrithik made him feel very relaxed right on the first day of the shoot.

“He is not just a superstar but a very fine actor. On the first day, there was nervousness because you don’t know which way it is going to go. All the stars with whom I have worked, Akshay Kumar or Hrithik, have the special quality to make you feel special. That helps a lot.”

The action-thriller features Hrithik as a blind man, who avenges the death of his girlfriend, enacted by Yami Gautam. “Kaabil” is set to release on January 25.