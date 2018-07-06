Idris Elba to play villain in ‘Fast & Furious’ spin-off

Los Angeles: Actor Idris Elba has been finalised as the villain in “Fast & Furious” spin-off, “Hobbs and Shaw”. The “Jungle Book” actor joins Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Vanessa Kirby in the film, which will be helmed by “Deadpool 2” director David Leitch.

The details of Elba’s character have not been revealed as yet, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will focus on the characters Luke Hobbs (Johnson), a Diplomatic Security Service agent and Deckard Shaw (Statham), a criminal mastermind and an assassin.

Chris Morgan wrote the script, making it his sixth instalment in the franchise.

The movie is slated to be released on July 26 next year.

Neal H. Moritz will produce the project alongside Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Statham and Morgan will also produce with Kelly McCormick, Steven Chasman, Amanda Lewis, Ainsley Davies and Ethan Smith serving as executive producers. Elba, 45, was most recently seen in “Avengers: Infinity War” and he is shooting for Netflix comedy series “Turn Up Charlie”.