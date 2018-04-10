“I’d probably have conversations about Donald Trump and KRK’s PENIS sizes” – Aahana Kumra

Lipstick Under My Burkha released last year after a lot of speculation and controversies, especially with regard to CBFC. The movie starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur impressed masses by the way they spoke about the state of women in India in this time and age. Aahana Kumra spoke to Bollywood Hungama exclusively about all this and more. At the start of a very fiery rapid fire session, Aahana was asked, what would she do if she was stranded with Donald Trump and Kamaal R Khan on an island together? She first said that she would ask Donald why his hair is so orange and claimed that she would ask KRK about his two rupees. Well for those who don’t know, KRK calls anyone whom he dislikes ‘2 rupees people’. Later on prodding her further she said that she would like to have conversations about their penises. Well, Aahana was obviously riled up when the topic of these two gentlemen (obviously infamous for sexism among other things) came up.

She also spoke about how people indulging in moral policing should just mind your own business and it is high time that Bollywood make item numbers with men for a change. Then she also said Bollywood really needs to work on its pay gap and write better roles for women. She also said that there should be more female oriented movies. Taking a fiery stance about slut shaming, she said that men should also experience it sometimes. Aahana maintained that people are still closeted about sex and therefore do not see women as sexual beings too.

Honest, brutal and totally fun, Aahana sure is a pretty interesting package. Watch the whole video to understand what we are saying.