I wouldn’t want my children to have a life like mine: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is hands down the most fearless actor Bollywood has ever witnessed. Whether it is openly calling a Bollywood Prouder like Karan Johar the flag bearer of nepotism or lashing out at Hrithik Roshan publicly, the Queen actress has never hidden behind the shield.

However Kangana defiantly has a lot of haters also. She doesn’t have industry friends nor is she on friendly terms with many directors and actors, due to her outspoken nature. She has also rubbed stars like Salman, Shah Rukh in a wrong way stating that she don’t wish to work with Khans.

And maybe that’s the reason Kangana doesn’t wish for his child to have a life like her. In a recent media interaction, the 31-year-old actress said, “It’s not a kind of life you will wish upon anybody that you like or anybody that you love. And the same with my life, I wouldn’t want my children to have the kind of life that I have had or I am having.”

The actress further added, “I don’t know why but I have to fight for everything. I have to fight for literally everything since I am born. That is the similarity between us, I don’t get anything without fighting. So, that’s fine if you ask me I am neither proud nor ashamed, I am just okay with the way my life is,” Check out the video below

Kangana will be next seen in the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which is based on the life story of Rani Laxmibai.