I would love to play a grey character, says Divyanka Tripathi

Mumbai: Divyanka Tripathi is known for her goody two-shoes characters on television but the actress says she is willing to experiment and play negative roles. However, Divyanka says the medium has to be a web series or a short film.

“I would love to play grey shade characters but not for a daily soap. I generally go into the depth of a character. In daily soaps we shoot for long hours and I can’t live with that negativity.

“For a film, short film, web series, I would still be comfortable playing grey shade roles as they are short-lived. The content is very limited too, so you can switch off easily. I would love to experiment but in a different medium,” Divyanka told PTI.

The actress is currently a contestant on dance reality show “Nach Baliye” along with her husband, Vivek Dahiya. The two got married last year after meeting on the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s show “Ye Hai Mohabbatein.”

“There is a lot of pressure in relation to the expectations that our audience and fans have from us. Yet we are taking it easy because our motive has been to come on this platform and enjoy and do something different.”

Divyanka says the platform is also giving them an opportunity to spend a “quality time” with each other as they are busy with their respective shoots.

“We are newly weds and thankfully this platform is also giving us an opportunity to spend more time with each other. I shoot everyday and post shoot, I reach rehearsals. Vivek is usually already there rehearsing but we still get some quality time. We are enjoying this process of growing together.”

The two are one of the most popular couples in the TV industry and the actress says their parents inspire their marriage.

“Our parents are relationship goals for us. They are so loving and so caring towards each other – our papas still love our moms so much at this age and support them,” she says.