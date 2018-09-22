‘I would love to be trained by Saina Nehwal’, Shraddha Kapoor starts prep for the badminton player’s biopic

Shraddha Kapoor has had a pretty busy year. The actress has been busy with Stree which entered Rs 100 crore club and Batti Gul Meter Chalu which released on Friday, September 21. And now, after the hectic promotional tour for two movies back to back, the actress is back to the grind and kicked off work on Saina Nehwal biopic.

The Amol Gupte directorial has kicked off its first schedule in Mumbai today with Shraddha Kapoor. The actress had been working hard to train. Speaking about the same, Shraddha said that she is very excited about the film. She called Saina Nehwal as the youth icon who is country’s sweetheart and a champion. She found the role pretty challenging as it requires her to undergo a proper and intense transformation. They will kick off with the integral scenes but as informed earlier the badminton scenes will be shot next year.

During Stree promotions last month, she revealed, “We start shooting with the scenes next month. And the badminton training is on. We will do the badminton parts next year because it is very extensive. I am in the middle of the training right now. We will shoot those parts next year.” Talking about such a big responsibility to play a champion like Saina Nehwal, she added, “I needed more time to train. It’s not possible to train in the month. She is a champion. So, it will take time and it is taking time. We admit that it is taking time because that’s how demanding the film is. So that’s what I am working on and we will get there. As long as it takes I am going to be training for it.”

When asked whether Saina Nehwal will be an important part in the training and filming process, Shraddha Kapoor said, “Absolutely. I am sure she will. I hope so. I would love to see her. I think she is so busy right now in her own career and training that I am sure I will meet her whenever she has time. I would love to be trained by her but she wasn’t training me. We were just hanging out. The training is an ongoing process. I have done 36 sessions. I still have a long way to go.” Amole Gupte is directing the Saina Nehwal biopic and dialogues will be written by Amitosh.