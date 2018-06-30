“I wore the worst sneakers on my first date with Anand Ahuja”, says fashionista Sonam Kapoor

After a fairy-tale wedding, Sonam Kapoor gets candid on her married life to Anand Ahuja in their recent Vogue cover story. The Veere Di Wedding actress gives insights to how their love story began and the result- a pair that was meant for eternity.

Sonam who is a fashion icon has stunned the world with her red carpet avatars. Despite her best game in the couture arena, she states it wasn’t the same with Anand. She recalls her first date, “I was apparently wearing the worst sneakers he had ever seen. I keep telling him that he fell in love with me despite my bad sneaker game… That day, walking and talking in London, I knew he was the love of my life. He apparently knew the first time we spoke on the phone… It was just so easy.”

Anand who is very supportive of his wife, gives a recap on their early days of friendship and how small talks turned into midnight conversations for hours. “The first time we met, we talked about our respective work. I was just struck by the fact that I could speak to her so openly about everything. We were chatting on Snapchat one night and she said, ‘Stop texting, just call me.’ And we spoke for two hours that night… Our friendship started over superficial things like vegan chocolates and sneakers but soon we were having deeper conversations”, he said.

It’s been about two months since the wedding which saw the best of Bollywood in attendance. Sonam and Anand have even taken up each others initials as a part of their name. Now that is some serious couple goals.