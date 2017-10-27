I will stand if Pakistan national anthem is played: Sonu Nigam

Mumbai: Wading into the ongoing debate over playing the national anthem in public places, singer Sonu Nigam on Thursday said he honoured every country’s anthem and would stand for Pakistan’s national anthem as well.

“If the national anthem of Pakistan is played and all Pakistanis are standing, I will also stand out of respect for that country, and those people,” he said. He, however, believed that theatres and restaurants were not the place for playing anthems.

“There are some people who are saying the national anthem should be there (in cinema halls), some say it should not be there. The national anthem is a prestigious and sensitive thing and I think it should not be played in certain places– in movie theatres or restaurants,” he said.

On Monday, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to decide on the playing of the anthem in public places, including cinema halls. The singer, who has often walked into controversies, drew a parallel between the anthem and one’s parents.

“I respect my parents and if I know they will not be respected at certain places, why should I take them there? I want them to be respected when they go out. Similarly, the national anthem should not be played at places where it will not be respected,” Sonu said on the side lines of an event.

The playback singer, however, said if the national anthem is played in theatres, there should be “no ego” in standing up, according to a PTI report.

“If it is played then we should stand up, there should be no ego in that. If I am a good and understanding person I will stand up for the national anthem of any country.

“Even if the national anthem of US is played, I will stand up. If it is played, then why I should disrespect it? I am not a leftist or rightist, I am in the middle,” he said.