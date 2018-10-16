I was sleepless for 7 nights: Ayushmann Khurrana on wife Tahira being diagnosed with breast cancer

On September 22, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap shared a post on Instagram where she revealed that how she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Tahira shared how she underwent a mastectomy, after she was detected DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high grade malignant cells.

While Tahira is doing fine now, the news of her diagnosing with cancer was a nightmare for the family especially for husband Ayushmann Khurrana who got to know about the news on September 14 on the eve of his birthday. On top of that Ayushmann was also in the middle of two of his film promotions when the sad news broke.

Remembering how he dealt with this sudden jolt in his life, the actor said, “It was very difficult as I was promoting two films back to back. In the morning I have to promote the films and at night I have to be in hospital with her. I got to know about it on my birthday when both my films Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, trailers were out due to which my whole schedule was Choco blocked. I was sleepless for seven days. I was wearing glasses and giving interviews at the same time I was not showing any lack of commitment in my films because that was really important.”

The actor further added, “I think it’s very important to be happy in life, if your state of mind is calm and positive, you can deal with anything in life. Fortunately, we were lucky that we got to know about this at the zero stage of cancer. We were just fighting for it. On 14th after we got to know, we thought about watching a film and going for dinner. We will get to know about the final results on 11th. Hopefully everything will be fine.”

And how did Tahira react to the whole situation, “All my positivity is coming from her, if she is strong than I am strong. Because she was strong I was promoting my film happily. All I want to say is she is really inspiring.” Concluded the actor.

On professional front, Tahira has co-authored book called ‘Cracking The Code’. She recently made her debut as a director with a short film called ‘Toffee” which starred Ayushmann Khurrana.