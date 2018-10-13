‘I was shamed and humiliated’, Adhyayan Suman’s ‘MeToo’ story accuses ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut of harassment?

Ongoing MeToo movement in India has been revealing many shocking incidences, faces and alleged miscreants of the industry. After the allegations by many women, renowned film personalities like Nana Patekar, Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan and other have come under the list of alleged harassers of the industry. But this MeToo movement not only applies to women but also for men as well.

Recently, Shekhar Suman’s son and actor Adhyayan Suman shared his past MeToo moment on the Twitter handle. But in his tweet, he seems to have allegedly accused his ex-girlfriend actress Kangana Ranaut. In a series of tweets, Adhyayan wrote, “A lot of people asking me to share my #metoo story..iam sorry but when I did that 2 years ago I was shamed and humiliated…my parents whom I love the most had to listen to some obscene things on National tv ..I was clearly told that a guy with a failed career doesn’t”

A lot of people asking me to share my #metoo story..iam sorry but when I did that 2 years ago I was shamed and humiliated…my parents whom I love the most had to listen to some obscene things on National tv ..I was clearly told that a guy with a failed career doesn’t — adhyayen suman (@AdhyayanSsuman) October 12, 2018

“Have the right to share his pain full and dark experience. The handful of people who supported me I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. And I am happy that at last this moment is giving a chance to all the people who have had to #MeToo”

Have the right to share his pain full and dark experience.The handful of people who supported me I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. And I am happy that at lest this moment is giving a chance to all the people who have had to #MeToo — adhyayen suman (@AdhyayanSsuman) October 12, 2018

“Suppress their dark and depressing experiences for so long ..I hope all these people at least get their closure without being judged the way I was! #MeToo”

Suppress thier dark and depressing experiences for so long ..I hope all these people at least get their closure without being judged the way I was! #MeToo — adhyayen suman (@AdhyayanSsuman) October 12, 2018

It seems like Adhyayan has deeply gotten hurt by Kangana’s gesture towards him. After all, two years ago in an interview DNA, Adhyayan had shared his #MeToo story but he was shamed and humiliated. He had shared that Kangana slapped him and repeatedly abused him. He accused Kangana of being physically violent and shared an incident where she threw her stilettos at him. He talked about the trauma he went through during and after the relationship in that interview.