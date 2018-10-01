I was a star kid, but I had to work hard: Rohan Mehra on how he bagged ‘Baazaar’

Mumbai: Rohan Mehra, who will make his acting debut with the Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Baazaar’, says he was not offered the film because he is the son of late actor Vinod Mehra. Talking about how Rohan bagged a role in ‘Baazaar’, he said in a statement: “I heard about the film. In fact, I read about the film and was very intrigued by the storyline.

“When I learnt that Nikkhil Sir (producer Nikkhil Advani) was making this film, I thought of auditioning for it. Initially, the film was supposed to have only established actors and they were not planning on taking newcomers. Eventually, they got convinced.”

After a few rounds of audition, he had to wait for months before getting the confirmation call.

“It was not something which was offered because I was a star kid, but I had to really work hard for it,” he said.

‘Baazaar’, a film on stocks, money and crime, also stars Chitrangda Singh and Radhika Apte.