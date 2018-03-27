“I wanted to utilize my break until I pick up my next project”, says Aashka Goradia

Actress Aashka Goradia and beau Brent Goble’s pictures and videos have been going viral digitally as the couple has been traveling post their wedding! We hear that the duo has taken towards travel blogging as in the first four months of their marriage they have already been to Agra, Jaipur, Dharamshala, Manali, Andamans, etc. The idea stemmed from their pre-wedding shoot in Paris as their picture kissing in front of the Eiffel tower went viral! And hence started ‘Kiss Me There’ as the duo has been traveling to various locations creating beautiful videos of their travel experiences.

Speaking about this exciting project Aashka shares, “I wanted to utilize my break until I pick up my next project and rather than just waiting around, we decided to travel and make the most of it. And in this journey together not only are we growing closer together as we explore various corners of the world but we are also learning so much everyday. We have been shooting, directing, editing, color correcting, doing voice overs, post production, etc on our own. And we are loving the entire process of juggling between behind the scenes and in front of the screen.”

Further she added, “Brent has learned so much about shooting perspectives in the last few months that I feel like our travel has been nothing less than a school and I’m so glad that we are able to do something we love while learn so much as well as be able to share it with an international audience, all thanks to the digital space!”