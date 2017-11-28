I wanted to be a doctor, not an actor: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar

Mumbai: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar interacted with the media at St Regis Hotel in Mumbai. After becoming the sixth Indian to win the coveted title of Miss World 2017 at a grand ceremony held on November 18, 2017 at T Sanya City Arena, China.

17 years long to bring crown back to India

India won the pageant after 17 years. Priyanka Chopra had bagged the title in 2000, Yukta Mookhey in 1999, Diana Hayden in 1997, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1994 and Reita Faria in 1966. When asked about why it took 17 years to bring the precious crown to the country, Chairwoman of Miss World Julia Morley said, “India has to know that while they have waited for 17 years, some countries have also waited for more than 60 years. India should know that you have to take it as it comes. There are many different people around the world, who are also participate in a contest and it is very much the jury that makes decisions.”





‘Beauty With A Purpose’

India also won the beauty with a purpose Contest and Head to head challenge. As we all known Miss World is all about ‘Beauty With A Purpose’ round of the pageant. Julia shared an incident with the media, and said that, “In 1962, I was watching an old lady, she was washing children on the street, children who couldn’t move. She washed them daily. One day, I went to her and asked her if she ever got tired, and she responded, “Isn’t it better to light a candle in the darkness than to have no light at all?” And that day, Beauty With A Purpose came into the world.”

For being a simple girl form Delhi, to representing India at Miss World 2017, Manushi’s journey has been an inspiring one. She was born in a family of doctors in Haryana and she grew up amidst a progressive outlook and was always encouraged to follow her dreams which she is currently doing, aspiring to become a cardiac surgeon.

Manushi in future: Doctor, Actor or Social worker?

When she asked about what career she will choose after winning the Miss World crown, she said, “Of course doctor. My mother is always an inspiration for me and when I entered medical college, my father told me that the work of a doctor translates into actor because he or she also has to take care of patients and the family. So, I am kind of doing both. This one year, I will be travelling across the world. We will be spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene. Bollywood, as of now is not on my mind.”

Acting aspirations?

When ask about which actor or actress she would want to work with and whether she likes movies, she responded, “I like to read books and don’t like many movies. But I like Aamir’s movies because his films have a message in them. My personal favourite actress is Priyanka Chopra.”

Idea of Beauty

Talking about the idea of beauty, she said, “This is not just about outer beauty. It is not just a beautiful face that wins the competition. It is one’s beautiful heart that is selected to represent beautiful faces.”

Tips for women

She also asked women to chase their dreams, and said, “Never give up on your dreams. I feel fortunate that my parents supported me. To other women I want to say, don’t give up.”

Trolled after winning crown

After winning the crown, she was trolled on social media. Manushi said, “It’s okay to have an opinion. Everyone has, and that’s alright. 98 percent people have praised me and only 2 percent people were against me. So I’ll focus on the positive side.”