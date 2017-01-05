“I seem to be an incurable optimist!” says Kabir Bedi

If he was utterly groovy in the Sizzling Seventies, he’s cooler still decades later. A peek into the mind of Kabir Bedi, as he discusses movies and momentous occasions with Nichola Pais…

We are at the start of a shiny new year. The mood is upbeat and hopeful. How would you sum up your feelings at this point?

Every New Year should be about new beginnings. It should be a line we draw amid the sands of time. To focus on our lives. To think of what must stay, what must go, what’s the best way forward for us. It’s a great time for introspection.

Do you feel this year has the markings of greatness?

Every year has markings of greatness. This coming year will be full of creative surprises and great rewards for many in film, TV and theatre. It will see the coming of age of many new generation actors. And the Big Six will only get better and better.

What would you hope to find most positive about this year, for the Hindi film industry?

If GST cuts Entertainment Tax in half or more, it will be a real landmark year for Indian cinema. Profits will zoom, losses will reduce, and investments in new projects will soar. Right now, producers are being ripped off by too many costs and not enough returns.

Are there any particular highs you are looking forward to?

Awards season is afoot. I’ve been nominated as Best Villain at the Sansui Colors Stardust Awards for MOHENJO DARO. If I won Best Villain it would naturally be a big high. I’m proud of the role I’ve done.

Professionally, are there any challenges you are still eager to conquer and master?

Many! I’d love to learn singing. Nitin Mukesh has offered to teach me. Soon, hopefully.

Are there any skills you feel you still need to work on and develop?

Performances. Presentations. Productions. Recordings. Writing. These are all ongoing challenges. We keep learning even as we try to do our best. But I really need more social skills.

The year gone by saw you tie the knot with your beloved. What are your lasting impressions of that day?

It was a beautiful religious ceremony amid towering green palms of Alibag, surrounded by friends and family. Everyone looked radiantly beautiful, highly colourful, all had a great time dancing their heads off after dinner. And a great reception in Bombay the next day!

It’s heartening to see your belief in the institution of marriage. Could you share your impression of marriage, its importance, how to nurture it?

I seem to be an incurable optimist, don’t I, marrying four times? But I really should shut up. I’m nobody to lecture anyone on happy marriages. I’ve already failed thrice. Enough said.

Does love undergo a change or metamorphosis once the walk down the aisle is taken?

Change in the nature of loving happens for most couples after marriage. Passion gives way to companionship. Your future happiness depends on whether you interests converge or diverge.

Hindi films in general have been undergoing a metamorphosis. Do you consider this an exciting time for the industry as well as viewers?

The New Golden Age of Indian Cinema is about to begin. A brilliant new generation of Indian directors are swarming the ramparts of Bollywood. Viewers are going to be spoilt for choice. And we have some great directors at work today.

Are you keen on exploring more unconventional roles in offbeat films?

Yes, I’m doing such a role in Louis Nero’s The Broken Key with Rutger Hauer. Playing an anthropologist. Done such films too. But often I’m not convinced by stories I read or hear. Offer me an award-winning cameo any day!

You were one of the hottest faces of the Seventies. Would you rate that era as a more exciting time in general as compared to the current decade?



Each decade has its own unique excitement. The ’70s built on the socially transforming 1960s. The Pill led to the sexual revolution, the Women’s Lib movement, the breaking down of many social taboos. The music of the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Simon & Garfunkel, The Doors, Leonard Cohen etc were hot off the presses. Clothes were more colourful, outrageous and off-beat. “Hair” became an international anthem. It was “the dawning of the Age of Aquarius”. People were demonstrating for peace for the first time in history.

You seem to have only become better over the years, your looks, your bearing… To what would you attribute this? How important a part do diet, meditation, family time, hobbies and interests etc play in keeping you youthful and vibrant?

Hey, thanks for the compliment! I feel I have evolved over the years to become a better person. Evolution is the purpose of life, it keeps you vibrant. But diet definitely helps. I eat quite healthy, but don’t exercise enough. And I’ve created a ‘nuska’ for health, and I’ll share it.

Take a katori and add half a teaspoon each of powdered haldi (turmeric) and dalchini (cinnamon), mix it together with teaspoons of honey and virgin coconut oil, for taste and absorption. Add a sprinkle of ground black pepper. Mix it into a nice paste. Spread like jam on buttered toast and enjoy, you’ll love the taste. I’ve done this for the past three years with excellent results. Google the benefits of all ingredients. You’ll be amazed.

Where do you think the current generation loses out in this fast-paced, tech-driven world?

You win some, you lose some. I think they’ve gained far more with their “fast-paced, tech-driven world”. Think of life before Email, Google, SmartPhones, and all of Social Media. Of course they lose a lot of “me time” to the demands of constant communication. But they’ll work it out. They’re a smart and driven bunch.