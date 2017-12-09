I realised I shouldn’t be doing regressive roles: Sonakshi Sinha

Mumbai: Having been “accused” of doing regressive roles in the beginning of her career, actor Sonakshi Sinha said she has now realised she should not be playing such characters on screen.

Sonakshi, 30, said for all the regressive roles, it was always her who was pointed out and the writer or director, who made the films, were not held responsible.

“I would always be on the defensive side saying why are people saying this to me. I am just an actor doing my job. But then I realised maybe somewhere they are right, maybe I shouldn’t be doing what I am doing. And maybe I should be doing something that doesn’t portray me as a damsel in distress…,” Sonakshi said.

The actor was speaking at the US Consulate General, Mumbai’s Women’s Safety and Empowerment Short-Film Contest and Awards, here last night.

Sonakshi said once the realisation to move away from regressive roles set in, she gradually shifted to doing powerful characters.”… I started doing films like ‘Akira’ where I played a martial artist who was able to take care of herself. I did a film called ‘Force 2’ where I played a RAW agent. I did a film called ‘Noor’ where I played a very modern, working woman. All these roles empowered me in some way or the other…,” she said.

“I feel self defence should be incorporated in our syllabus today. Not only here but all around the world where girls are able to make themselves so strong, that they can protect themselves… I believe as women we need to make ourselves strong enough so that we can protect ourselves and take care of ourselves,” the actor added.

Highlighting the issue of gender based violence against women, Sonakshi said she hopes the disparity and discrimination against women ends soon.

“I want to live in a world where we as women are able to choose. We have been playing waiting game for the longest time. Women are always waiting to be protected, rescued, for permission, validation, acceptance and approval.

“We live in a country where we worship goddess Laxmi, Saraswati, Kali and Durga but we eliminate girl child before she sees the world. I don’t want to live in a world like that and honestly, an initiative to end up gender based violence is a commendable effort.”