I only offered ‘Rambo’ to Tiger Shroff: Siddharth Anand

New Delhi: Siddharth Anand, who is directing the Indian remake of Hollywood’s iconic film “Rambo”, says he only approached Tiger Shroff for the title role as the talented and spirited young actor was the “apt choice” to fill in Sylvester Stallone’s shoes.

“I was certain I wanted a young boy for it. Tiger (we) felt (was) just a natural and apt choice for us. Fortunately, he loved it and came on board,” Siddharth told IANS, clarifiying that he had only discussed “Rambo” with Hrithik Roshan considering he is his good friend and confidante — but not with an intention to cast him.

“Hrithik and I were clear we wouldn’t do another remake immediately after ‘Bang Bang!’ (the official adaptation of ‘Knight and Day’). We are working on multiple ideas,” added Siddharth, who considers Hrithik his elder brother.

Just two days before the launch of the “Rambo” poster at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, Siddharth had shown it to Hrithik, who had loved it and told the director that Tiger was befitting for the part.

The actor had even spread the buzz for the film, calling Tiger a “notable asset to the industry owing to the discipline and dedication” that he has.

Tiger’s rugged look in the poster had attracted many eyeballs.

“Tiger has made waves with the poster,” Siddharth said, adding how it was very encouraging for the team when Hollywood’s original Rambo, Sylvester Stallone, tweeted it.

“I don’t know which American star has posted an Indian film’s poster. I think he’s (Stallone is) enthused about the film and he is also eager to see what we will do,” added the director, who in the past has made films like “Salaam Namaste”, “Ta Ra Rum Pum”, “Bachna Ae Haseeno” and “Anjaana Anjaani” apart from “Bang Bang!”.

The “Rambo” remake aside, Siddharth will also helm “Love In Beijing”, a co-production by India and China. “It is a fantastic global opportunity to showcase what India can do. I am working with local crew and talent there. It’s a huge opportunity and I am looking forward to it,” he added.