I missed out on transition in film industry: Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol made his presence felt in Bollywood with films like “Barsaat”, “Soldier”, “Ajnabee” and “Humraaz”, but he has been through a tough time in his career. The actor says corporatisation led to a transition, which he missed out on in the industry.

Bobby is back with Salman Khan-starrer “Race 3”. “The rough patch came from the time the transition started happening within the film industry. When I started, producers and directors used to approach actors with their projects and us actors used to select scripts from the given opportunity. In the last few years, as the corporates took over, and new people came in, they used to approach directors and producers to work with them. They made themselves accessible to the filmmakers. I think I missed out on that,” Bobby told said.

“I thought people would come to me to sign, but by then, the trend changed to actors going to makers to get signed. However, I think the best part is I am back and Salman and I are working together,” he added.

In the multi-starrer “Race 3”, Bobby says he did not feel overshadowed by such a huge star cast. He believes the contribution of every actor makes the film beautiful. “At the end of the day, a film works for the audience more than one or two stars of the film. But if we look at the star cast of our film, we have to admit that Salman is one of the most loved film stars in our country. His fans have a certain expectation. So while each character in the story has been given equal importance in writing, it also caters to Salman’s fan followers.”

Having grown up in a family of film stars like iconic father Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol, Bobby said he puts some effort to make his distinct acting style. “As a child, I looked upto my father as a son… He was never a film star to me. I look at him like my guru, my birth giver and a real-life inspiration. I always wanted to be a good human being like him but never intend to copy his acting style. I never wanted to lose my individuality, so yes, I tried to create my own signature style,” Bobby wrapped up with a smile.