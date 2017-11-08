Free Press Journal
I love sports: Taapsee Pannu

I love sports: Taapsee Pannu

— By IANS | Nov 08, 2017 07:13 pm
Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu says she loves sports so much that had she not been an actor, she would have aspired to become a sportsperson.

The “Judwaa 2” actress will soon start shooting for a film, which is said to be based on hockey player Sandeep Singh.

She will essay the role of a hockey player.


“I love sports and always feel if I wasn’t an actor, I would’ve aspired to become a sportsperson. But being an actor is very special because you get to live so many lives in one life. Finally, I have got an opportunity to combine the two interests.

“I have been pretty excited about my hockey learning sessions,” Taapsee said in a statement.

Shaad Ali will be helming the sports film.

