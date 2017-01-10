“I love my life, minor irritants do not bother me” – Hrithik

Hrithik Roshan who turns 43 on January 10 has gone through a turbulent year in 2016. The controversy regarding Kangna Ranaut’s romantic insinuations and the failure of Hrithik’s big-ticket spectacle Mohenjo Daro have not dampened the superstar’s spirit. He looks with hope happiness and optimism at the coming year as his birthday and the release of Kaabil is lined up one after another. Hrithik Roshan speaks to Subhash K Jha.

What do birthdays mean for you?

I guess they are special because it gives people a chance to say they love you and gives you a chance to reciprocate that love. It must be celebrated with joy just for that reason.

What is your earliest memory of a birthday?

Fancy dress parties! We used to love them! And waking up to new toys!

Now of course your sons must be more excited about your birthday than you are?

My birthdays are special to them because we always do something crazy on my birthday. Although this time I really have to put my imagination to test as all the post-production work for Kaabil threatens to use up my entire day! But I’m sure I will manage something fun.

This birthday brings a big film in your career, how important is Kaabil for you?

Very important. Feels like Kaho Na… Pyar Hai all over again! By the way that too had opened in January.

Were you disappointed by Mohenjo Daro?

I never get disappointed with the result of any film at the box office.

Having crossed 40 do you agree that life begins at 40?

Life begins whenever you decide to stand up and dance to the ups and downs of the rhythm of life knowing that it’s always going towards a crescendo! But my 40s certainly promise to be the most fun. I plan to live life to the fullest.

What is the one most important lesson that life has taught you?

That magic exists. That you can create a world for yourself with your own two hands as long as you stay curious with a wonder of a child about the next surprise life has to offer. I love it to be curious about life and grasp new experiences with both my hands. I love exploring the world with my sons. To me it’s a game. And I love playing it.

Would you want your sons to be actors?

They can be anything they want to be. My only condition is that they must be their best in whatever they choose.

Post Kaabil which project have you taken on?

None yet. I am looking at various projects. But contrary to reports I haven’t signed anything new as yet.

Looking back on the year that was, what is the one thing that you’d like to change?

ABSOLUTELY nothing! I love my life. God has been very kind to me. Minor irritants do not bother me.