‘I love having my own zone’, says Ayushmann Khurrana on the choices of his films

Whether it was Vicky Donor which dealt with sperm donation or Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which was about erection problems, Ayushmaan has certainly made his own zone by doing such type of films. So when the trailer of Badhaai Ho was released Ayushmann was labeled as the master of this zone of films.

Even actor Ayushmann believes that he has created a zone for such films. “Quirky films are my zone and I believe in that. It is good to have that zone as most of these films are progressive, they are a part of new age cinema and it’s good to own that zone and having said that I also want to do mold breaker films like Andhadhun which is getting great reviews.”

The actor further added, “Badhaai Ho is one of the better scripts I have read so far. And after Dumn Laga Ke Haisha, this is the only movie which I said an immediate yes after getting the first narration. I am glad people are liking my film and zone. Yes I have created that zone and I want to do clutter breaking film every four five films because if you are trying to break your image with every film you will be exhausted as an actor.”

Ayushmann will be next seen in Badhaai Ho which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Neena Gupta.