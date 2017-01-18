“I love Dhoom, if they’re making it, I’ll do it” – Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan in a no-holds-barred exclusive with Bollywood Hungama‘s Content Head Broadband Faridoon Shahryar talks about how he reacts to the sexy quotient associated with him, would he want to turn a director at some stage, why Kaabil is a musical and what is it that he has learnt from Mr Amitabh Bachchan.

When can we have Hrithik Roshan turning a director?

Hrithik: (Laughs!) I can’t be a director man! I am very happy being an actor

Yami: I’ve always said Hrithik Roshan could be an amazing story teller.

Hrithik: I know you’ve said that, It’s one of the best compliments I’ve got because I don’t believe it.

How important is the music of Kaabil, it has melodies like we don’t get to listen these days.

Kaabil is a musical actually. Music plays such an integral part of the story. Not just the songs but the background score, melodies and themes; music has added so much to the film. We’ve been able to project the character so much more in the songs. The story moves through the songs. The songs have been actually used really very well. We’ve been able to put so many that otherwise wouldn’t have been possible.

Did you miss out of the fact that you would’ve loved to dance on ‘Saara Zamana’? Did you envy Urvashi Rautela?

(Laughs!) No man! I really admire her. I saw her rehearsals, I think she’s a spectacular dancer and she has done really well. I was really happy with that song.

A lady colleague of mine was saying that she has a complaint; she has seen your pictures with Lisa Haydon and you being topless. She says, “How can a man look so sexy? It is not fair somehow.” So aap kya kehna chahenge? She said something more as well, “Hrithik Roshan is responsible for collective orgasms for millions of women got all over the world” Dil se sentiments unke hai aapke liye.

It’s a fantastic compliment. I would like to say thank you. But I also hope that in some way it becomes aspirational for good things. I would like for them to also know that if this is aspirational then also follow the discipline we have to put in. So if my pictures or words can bring about a good change in someone’s life then I would really consider that a great compliment. That would make me really happy. It’s not just about one picture, it’s a lifestyle.

I must also say this to make people aware that nobody looks like this all-year around. So don’t beat yourself that I can’t look like this. Even I don’t look like that, that guy was pre-vacation me. Right now I don’t look like that guy. It’s important for people to know this because I am sure there must be people out there, who are working really hard to get in shape, and then they lose it and beat themselves up, it happens and it is fine. That happens with me also, when I know I have a Vogue shoot that I need to be in shape for, then I’ll work very hard and get into that shape and take that shot. But then I don’t look like that all-year around. Please don’t be in that misconception.