I love Benafsha Soonawalla, says rumoured boyfriend Varun Sood

The most controversial reality show Bigg Boss is making news for many reasons and now the latest buzz is that Benafsha Soonawalla’s rumoured boyfriend Varun Sood has openly accepted that he loves her in an interview with Bollywoodlife. There have been rumours doing the rounds that the two are dating, though neither of them have confirmed it till now. However, Sood has been rooting for Bee (as Benafsha is fondly called) since the day she entered the house. In an interaction with Bollywood Life, Varun admitted, “The day she entered the house I had my winner of Bigg Boss 11, I love her, and with the grace she is playing my respect for her has gone to a different level.”

He even gave advise to Benafsha before going to Bigg Boss 11 house “I told her try changing the mindset of the viewers, show everyone that entertainment doesn’t mean fighting or saying derogatory things. I am glad she is following it.”

Varun also revealed that he was offered Bigg Boss 11, and if given a chance, he would like to go inside the house and hug Benafsha, “Yes I was offered Bigg Boss 11, and if given a chance I would love to go in for a day to meet Benafsha. I shall hug her and tell her I am proud of her. It’s pretty hard to stay without talking to someone you are used to.” How sweet is that!