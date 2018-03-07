“I like it slow (in bed), I like it romantic,” says Bhumi Pednekar on BFFs with Vogue

BFFs Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar will feature in the latest episode of BFFs with Vogue. And from the promo looks like it will be a laugh riot. The duo who worked together in ‘Dum Kaga Ke Haisha’ and ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ didn’t shy away from bursting out few secrets about each other. In fact, Ayushmann didn’t let go any chance to leave Bhumi red-faced. Ayushmann also offered some tips for men who want to date Bhumi Pednekar.

When host Neha Dhupia asked how long he’s gone without sex, here’s how he replied. “Outdoors, maybe?” And, when Neha asked the same question to Bhumi, Ayushmann jumped in and said, “One hour!”. Further, Neha also asked Ayushmann if he had any advice for Bhumi, he said, “She’s a pro”. Adding a few tips for the men who wished to date her “Patient in bed” said Ayushmann. “I like it slow, I like it romantic,” Bhumi said.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar were co-stars in ‘Subh Mangal Saavdhaan’ and ‘Dum Laga ke Haisha‘ both the movies did well and the critics too liked it. The show ‘BFFs with vogue’ featuring the duo will be aired on Colors infinity on Saturday.