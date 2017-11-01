I have no sense of scripting or screenplay, says Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is known to be a charmer and a witty person. No one can close to beating him when it comes to his wittiness. So, when the actor came to promote his upcoming co-production Ittefaq, he brought his sass along as the audience enjoyed every moment of it.

On Monday at the press conference of Ittefaq, Shah Rukh Khan was praising the script of the new version and said how much he had loved the original film starring Rajesh Khanna and Nanda. While the actor accepted he loved the script and wanted to work in the film, he also said that Akshaye Khanna has done a brilliant job. While addressing the media, SRK also quipped that he has no sense of scripts or screenplays.

Shah Rukh Khan said, “I thought Ittefaq had an amazing script. Normally, I don’t have a sense of script as Karan (Johar) will tell you. In fact, Karan had narrated a script to me called Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and it ended up being some other film. Kal Ho Na Ho, I didn’t even hear the script and he knows that I have no sense of scripting and screenplay. This could be the headline that Shah Rukh Khan has no sense of scripting.”

Shah Rukh Khan is co-producing Ittefaq with Karan Johar and Juno Chopra. Directed by Abhay Chopra, the film stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, and Akshaye Khanna and is slated to release on November 3, 2017.

Besides this, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai’s untitled film starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. In the film, the actor will essay the role of a dwarf.