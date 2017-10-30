‘I have made a great horror film’, says Siddharth

Says actor-turned producer Siddharth when quizzed about bad returns of that genre in Bollwood

If you can’t remember actor Siddharth, here’s a flashback, he is popularly known for his role in Aamir Khan’s Rang De Basanti. The actor has been quite choosy about his roles not just in Bollywood, but also in the South film industry.

Siddharth is making his comeback of sorts in Bollywood after Chashme Baddoor (2013) with a horror genre in The House Next Door, directed by Milind Rau, a former associate of Mani Ratnam and a close friend of Siddharth. The film will also release in Telugu as Gruham.

Although a horror genre has a very bad track record of returns, this fact doesn’t seem to bother the 38-year-old actor who turns producer with this movie. “Bad horror movies don’t have a good track record, good horror movies have a great track record. But you need to ask the people who made those films why they haven’t got good returns, I have made a great horror film. There is money in people screaming, The Conjuring 2 ran in India without posters that had a good track record. Come and give us the same,” requests Siddharth.

So what makes his film a great horror movie, the Chashme Baddoor actor says, “People love to watch Hollywood horror films but when Bollywood makes a horror film we mix a lot of useless things in it. We didn’t put unnecessary songs or useless jokes or sex nahi guassa na hai. We wanted to make a really scary film as we love horror and I believed that people love to get scared. So, Milind and I left for Manali to do our research and we found out some real horror stories and that is what out film is based on.”

“And the house we have shot in is a very beautiful house, in previous Hindi horror films the houses used makes you wonder, why is anybody living in this house. We don’t have very loud music and we have genuinely tried to scare people,” he adds.

Siddhath essays the role of a neurosurgeon in the film, so for the prep of his character he interacted with neurologists in his friends’ circle to observe and emulate their mannerisms and don their attire.