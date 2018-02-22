‘I have been renamed as the Dil Chori girl’, says Nushrat Bharucha

As she speaks to Satish Sundaresan about her upcoming film and more…

Ever since the beautiful Nushrat Bharucha made her Bollywood debut, there has been absolutely no looking back for this spunky actress. A brief repertoire of her films include the likes of Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Pyar Ka Punchnama, Darr @ the Mall, Meeruthiya Gangster and Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 to name a few. The very Nushrat Bharucha is now all set to storm the silver screen with her golden presence in one of the present season’s most awaited film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. In real life, Nushrat Bharucha is as cool and grounded as one can get! Excerpts from the interview:

How does it feel to be ‘Nushrat Bharucha’ at the moment?

It feels very exciting. The response to the trailer of the film and the songs has been really phenomenal. I am enjoying every moment of being ‘Nushrat Bharucha’. Previously, I was known as the ‘Punchnama’ girl. But now, I have been renamed as the ‘Dil Chori’ girl. I like my new tagline now (laughs).

How did you bag the film?

Honestly speaking, only Luv sir (Luv Ranjan, the film’s director) can tell you this answer. He has an impeccable vision about the way the film should look along with its characters. I am very glad that I could fit into his vision… for the fourth time now! It’s really great to be essaying characters in his stories.

Please tell us about your role?

I play the girl named Sweety, who meets the boy (Kartik Aryan) in an arranged marriage setup. My character comes across as a very well-spoken and well-mannered girl, who respects family values. She works in an NGO and is extremely for children. She has got very simplistic views about life and lifestyle. Just as when things start falling in place, there enters Kartik’s best friend who thinks that my behavior is not for real and I am more than what meets the eye. What all happens after that, is what forms the crux of the whole film.

How has been the whole experience been?

The whole experience was a fun filled ride for me with every minute nothing short of being exciting. It was like creating something that we all enjoyed doing, something new and something which had not been attempted before. Taking an idea and making it happen on such a larger scale was real fun and challenging.

Is it true you never went to an acting school and got ‘trained’ at auditions?

That’s very true. I have never been to an acting school. When I was studying in college, I had never even thought of taking up acting as a career. Those times, I never knew the importance of ‘studying’ acting. My family would rather have spent money on me to learn business or management rather than acting! I also never felt the need of going to an acting school as I always wanted to learn everything by myself. That’s why I started auditioning for everything I could find, as I thought that the more auditions I gave, I could mould myself into various characters. Eventually, I started understanding that various requirement of various mediums.

What matters: Box-office success or acclaim from the critics?

It’s very tough question to answer. I had got critical acclaim for my rule in Love, Sex Aur Dhokha and even Pyar Ka Punchnama to an extent. Then I tasted success with films like Pyar Ka Punchnama and Pyar Ka Punchnama 2. I think, for an actor like me, both the factors matter a lot. I would definitely want people to know me for my varied performances. That’s where the critical acclaim works. But, fortunately or unfortunately, we are in a business space where any film is a product, which runs on the money invested by its makers. So, it’s basically a hand in glove relationship where one cannot exist without the other. I would like both, viz., box-office success and acclaim from the critics.

What next after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety?

The impact of my roles in Pyar Ka Punchnama and Pyar Ka Punchnama 2 has been so strong that I always get offers to work in similar kind of films. I am going to wait patiently and be happy with my choice…when I make one (smiles).