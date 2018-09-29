Ever since the ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ actress Tanushree Dutta made allegations of harassment by senior actor Nana Patekar on the sets of ‘Horn Ok Pleassss’ in 2008, many Bollywood stars are coming in support for her. Celebs like Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Richa Chaddha, Swara Bhasker openly came in Tanushree’s #MeToo fight.

While, Tanushree is happy that she is being heard and many joining her in her fight, however, she’s not happy with desi girl Priyanka Chopra for calling her a ‘survivor’ in her tweet. PC quoted Farhan Akhtar’s tweet and wrote, “The world needs to #BelieveSurviviors”.

When Tanushree was asked about Priyanka in an interview with Zoom, she said, “Well, it’s amazing. She (Priyanka) has finally decided to join the bandwagon. It’s probably a smart thing to do at this point of time. But I just want people to know that I am not going to be reduced to a survivor. I have a name, I have a story and I have this truth that I am trying to get out because it’s not for me but for people who will come forward in the generations to come.”

On the other hand, Nana Patekar is also set to take legal action against saying she made false allegations and has spoken untruth. “We will send the notice later today which will be basically a notice seeking apology for her statements making allegations,” Nana’s lawyer Rajendra Shirodkar to ANI.