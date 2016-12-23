I hate you, Salman Khan says to Aamir Khan

The much awaited film Dangal starring the inimitable Aamir Khan has finally got released this week and the tickets are selling like hot cakes. The film was recently watched by Salman Khan’s family. Readers may recall that Salman Khan had earlier done Sultan, a film that was based on the same premise (wrestling) as Dangal.

Also Read : Aamir Khan has displayed performance of a lifetime

After Salman Khan’s family saw Dangal, Salman ‘Sultan’ Khan took to the social media and posted the adjoining comment about the film. Salman Khan in his typical style tweeted, “My Family saw Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally!”