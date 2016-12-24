Home / Entertainment / I go to award ceremonies for award or money: KJo
I go to award ceremonies for award or money: KJo
Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar says he attends award ceremonies to either receive awards or money.
There are a few Bollywood actors who have taken a stand against award ceremonies.
Asked about it, Karan said at the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017 conference here on Friday: “In our industry, there are only a handful people who have taken a stand against it. People like Aamir Khan and Kangana Ranaut don’t come to award ceremonies at all.
“I have not taken any stand nor do I want to because I am going to award ceremonies for either award or money. The reason I come to Filmfare is to be a part of history.”
He believes the spirits of people are dampened because there are so many award shows.
“So their validity and integrity, sometimes becomes doubtful… whether it’s the real deal or not. But people do watch them. A majority of people watch such ceremonies on television because channels are huge, TRPs are massive, people want to see stars and do believe the show also.
“So we are in a confusion whether to empower those award ceremonies or stay away from them,” said Karan.