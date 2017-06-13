I felt the need to make myself whole: Diaz on break from films

Los Angeles: She is one of the most popular movie stars in Hollywood, but after 2014 musical “Annie”, Cameron Diaz decided to give films a break.

The 44-year-old diva said she took time off from movies as she was tired of travelling every day to the sets and wanted to focus on her personal life, reported E! online.

“I just went, ‘I can’t really say who I am to myself.’ Which is a hard thing to face up to. I felt the need to make myself whole,” she said at the Goop Wellness Summit.

Diaz appeared on a panel alongside Tory Burch, Miranda Kerr and Nicole Richie; Gwyneth Paltrow served as the moderator. So far, the actress has not announced any new projects for 2017.