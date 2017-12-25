I felt so proud when I saw myself in uniform, says Ssharad Malhotraa

Actor Ssharad Malhotraa, who recently shot for a music video, says that it was an amazing experience. The actor, who plays a defence personnel in the video, admits to feeling incredible while wearing the uniform. “When I saw myself in the uniform for the very first time my chest swelled up with a lot of pride and joy,” he says.

Talking about the video, Ssharad adds, “It’s about those families who experience grief and trauma when their near and dear ones head to the borders to fight for the country. It’s that feeling of vacuum that is created the moment an officer or a jawaan gets a duty call and has to leave immediately without any second thoughts.”

Ask him if he is patriotic, and he says, “I am a hardcore patriotic and love my country to bits. I’m ecstatic that the video is releasing on the 26th January(Republic Day).”

The song has been sung by Krishna. Ssharad likes his other songs as well. “I have heard his track ‘Maula le le meri jaan’ from the movie Chak de India, which is an amazing composition and magically sung too. He has a powerful voice,” he says.

The shooting a music video is very different from a show or a film. Talking about it, Ssharad says, “A music video is a lot of fun to shoot and is different in many ways..mainly technically and creatively. The story has to be conveyed to the viewers in a very short span of time whereas a TV show is shot on daily basis,” he says.