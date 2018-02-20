I feel there is a sense of warmth and belonging in Chandigarh: Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon has kickstarted the first schedule of her upcoming film where the actress will be shooting for the very first time in Chandigarh. It seems like Kriti Sanon is having the time of her life in Chandigarh, which is also known for its delectable food. Being a Punjabi herself, Kriti has a lot of fondness for north Indian food. Making the most of shooting in Chandigarh to gorge on local cuisine.

Kriti Sanon shares, “It has only been a few days here in Chandigarh but the city has been very welcoming. Be it the people or the culture, there is a sense of warmth and belonging that I feel here”. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress further adds, “Also, I am a big foodie. So, I have gorged on my favourite butter chicken, parathas and lassi. I’m absolutely loving it.”

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon has been posting a number of snapshots on her Instagram stories, from the moment the movie’s shooting kick-started. Kriti Sanon who is set to play a small town girl after Bareilly Ki Barfi and Heropanti will be essaying the role of a journalist in the film.