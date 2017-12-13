I feel small in front of Soha, says Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all praise for her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, saying she is the family’s torchbearer and someone they all turn to for advice. Lauding Soha’s knowledge, Kareena said she is always nervous while listening to the conversations between husband Saif Ali Khan and Soha as she struggles to understand what they are talking.

Kareena said she finds herself in a similar position as that of Soha’s husband Kunal Kemmu, who said he can’t get some of the English words Soha uses while they are talking.

“I have rarely been intimidated by anyone and media knows. But if there’s one person in the family I am completely in awe of, it is Soha. I’m always a little nervous when I am having dinner with Saif and Soha, I’m like ‘Oh my God, I am never going to understand this conversation’,” Kareena said.

“If Kunal can’t, there’s no way I can! Soha has always been so polite, like ‘Hi, what’s up, did you buy anything, so what’s the gossip?’ I’m like, ‘Oh God, I feel so small and lame! But it’s okay. I think we have found our way,” she added.

Kareena was speaking at the launch of Soha’s book, “The Perils of Being Moderately Famous”, last night. In her book, Soha talks about finding herself in different capacities – as legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran Bollywood star Sharmila Tagore’s daughter, and actors Saif Ali Khan’s sister and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister-in-law.

“If there’s anyone in the family who we all can turn to, when Amma (Sharmila) is all worked up, if there’s one person that can control the situation, that’s Soha. I truly believe that she is the torch-bearer of the family and this title doesn’t do justice (to her) because famous or no famous, she is the grounding on which all of us stand,” she said.

The “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” actor also recalled how Soha took care of her father in the last days with compassion and a “breaking heart”.

“I’ve never seen any other daughter, I am a daughter myself, I don’t know if I could’ve done the way she looked after him. And that to me, is a solid woman. So here’s to you Soha. I’m sure Abba is listening to all of this,” Kareena added as Soha became teary eyed.

Also present at the launch were Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Saba Ali Khan.