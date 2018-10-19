I feel lucky to take my Dad’s legacy forward: Baazaar actor Rohan Mehra

Rohan Mehra the son of yesteryear actor Vinod Mehra is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Baazaar. The newbie who has been often linked with Student of the Year 2, actress Tara Sutaria, is excited at the same time nervous as the film is inching towards the release.

While he has hardly stayed in India or been in touch with any Bollywood personality, the actor is very familiar with the word “Nepotism”. However, Rohan stated that although he belongs to a film family it didn’t help him much to bag Bazaar.

Rohan said, “I am a very odd kind of example on this thing. See, I definitely know what Nepotism is and I know somewhere it does exist in our industry. Like I am not a complete outsider as my dad (Vinod Mehra) was a successful Bollywood actor but again as he died when I was still in my mother’s womb, I shifted from India and from then till now I have not been associated with any film personality nor I meet or greet film personalities on regular basis. In fact even before Baazaar, I went through a lot of auditions and rejections. For this film, the casting people saw my pictures on Instagram they liked my photos and then called me for audition, just like any other outsider.”

The actor further states that unlike other star kids he doesn’t have the baggage of being son of a famous Bollywood actor. “Correct me if I am wrong but I don’t think a lot of people knew that I am Vinod Mehra’s son. Luckily for me there was not a lot of hullabaloo about my launch like ‘Vindo Mehra’s son is getting launched in 2 years or 2 months’, so that kind of kept me out of that pressure. So, honestly I am not feeling that pressure at the moment I just feel lucky to take my dad’s legacy forward.”

Rohan also states that Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh have struck the perfect balance of work in Bollywood and has opened a lot of doors of possibilities for many newcomers. “In India two people who have nailed it and opened a lot many doors for newcomers are Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh. These guys have engaged audience by doing commercial films at the same time they are doing their choice of films.” Concluded Rohan.