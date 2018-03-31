I feel gratitude and contentment: Hrithik Roshan

28th March happens to be Hrithik Roshan’s elder son, Hrehaan’s birthday and the superstar took this day to post a universal message for millions of his fans.

The message was an inspiring one which everyone can relate to in their lives.

The message, which is written by Hrithik himself, encourages people to not be afraid, rather do something different, and move ahead of it.

In the video, he says there will be problems in life which would make things complex and demotivate you, but it is important to face the challenges and convert weaknesses into strengths.

He also gives an example of a fear he faced earlier in life because of being a guy with 6 fingers.

These are significant and intense lessons but Hrithik says it in this black and white video in the most simple and effective manner.

Along with the video, he tweeted, “To all our sons and daughters and to the child within us all. Sharing something I wrote. (headphones please)

Immediately after he shared the video, his millions of fans and friends from the industry thanked and applauded the actor for sharing the message. It garnered a tremendous response.

This is not the first time Hrithik has sent out a motivating message to his fans. Last time, he spread the message to Keep Going, come what may but not to give up.

When asked Hrithik about it he said, “The seed, the idea got planted in my head. I allowed it to take shape and then allowed it to flow out. That’s all. Its amazing what happens if you just start with the first step. I guess the message is an outcome of multiple experiences in my life.It was a simple post, but its connected me to all my fans and friends so wonderfully. I feel gratitude and contentment.”

Hrithik is currently in the midst of the shoot of his next film, Super 30 where he is playing a math genius.