I don’t want to be victim of type casting, says Additi Gupta

Entertainment Industry which has introduced us from wierd cultures of ‘Casting couch’ or say the ‘Nepotism’ now television actress Additi Gupta reveals how in small screen artist are victimised to the culture of ‘Type-casting’

Additi Gupta, seen playing grey shaded roles one after one in Qabool Hai, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Ishqbaaz feels in Indian entertainment industry artist are categorised and type casted with the same roles over the period of time and are not permitted to experiment.

“Sometimes experimenting for an artist goes wrong. Entertainment industry is growing but the mind engaged into it is yet to be developed. As if we talk about casting they approach artist for playing similar kind of roles they have played in their previous shows. I feel taking up Qabool hai to experiment playing negative character and with lots of appreciation I was placed to play similar role in my next two shows but now seems people approach me for only playing the grey. I don’t want to be victim of type casting,” said Additi who debut with telly series ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’ playing the protagonist ‘Heer’.

She further adds in her statement, ” I dont want to limit myself to only grey roles as I’m open for both good and bad characters. I am lucky to be appreciated for playing both the roles be it of Protagonist or Antagonist.”