I don’t want them to disappear: Sriram Raghavan on old film references in his work

Film director Sriram Raghavan, whose new movie “Andhadhun” is being eagerly anticipated in the Hindi cinema circuit, says writing a thriller story is very challenging for a film which demands constant audience engagement.

The movie, releasing on Friday, features Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte. “We have written this story with a group of writers. So when one person came up with an element, others were reacting to that as an audience to find out if it was thrilling enough to feel engaged and worth enough to incorporate in the story. Writing a thriller is quite challenging, especially for a film because we have to keep the audience engaged constantly,” Raghavan said.

The story has been written by Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar along with Raghavan. While Raghavan was quite sure about roping in Tabu for the movie, he was initially on the lookout for a new face to play the male protagonist.

“Just after finishing the story, I narrated it to Tabu and asked if she is interested because I so wanted to cast her in the film. Thankfully, she agreed. But the shooting of the film started much later because I wanted to cast someone who is ready to invest time to learn the piano. Though I auditioned three actors, none of them were fitting my kind. Ayushmann took two months to learn the instrument,” said Raghavan, who has earlier made films like “Badlapur”, “Agent Vinod” and “Johnny Gaddaar”.