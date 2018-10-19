‘I disagree with Pakistani artistes’ ban’, says ‘Namaste England’ actress Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra’s latest film Namaste England finally hit the screen this Dussehra. For many days, the actress has been supremely busy in promoting the film. She has also expressed her opinion about the ongoing MeToo movement and other social issues prevailing in the film industry.

Recently, Parineeti expressed her disappointment about working of Pakistani artistes’ ban in India. When Parineeti was asked about the same, she quoted Zoom as saying, “When you meet us, you will never know Ali is from a different country till he tells you that. Everybody is just normal. We are all actually the same. We are a country who were one before we were divided. So obviously people are the same. I don’t think there’s anybody else who is coming up and eating our current work. There are so many make-up artistes, hair-stylists that we work with who’ve come from South Africa, they’ve come from London. Our own DOP of our film was from Greece. I think we take it in positive. There’s a fresh energy that comes in the team, they bring their own strengths. So I personally do not agree with this ban that has come. I wish I could work with Ali again, I wish I could work with Fawad. He would be a great hero in our industry, I feel. He is so loved. So, I find it so sad this is happened but at least I got the opportunity to experience it once and now through our songs with Atif sir and Rahat sir.”

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun Kapoor had asserted, “I don’t think the audience is ever going to judge a song based on the nationality of the singer. That is the beauty of India. We are an open-minded country.” For those who are uninitiated, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam have voiced songs in Namaste England.