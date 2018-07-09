I didn’t really know the man: Robin Wright on Kevin Spacey

Los Angeles: “House Of Cards” actress Robin Wright has broken her silence on her former co-star Kevin Spacey, who is facing multiple sexual assault allegations, saying she didn’t really know him beyond the “action and cut”.

In an interview with Today magazine, Wright, who played Spacey’s on-screen wife in the popular show, revealed that she knew nothing of his personal life, reports people.com

“Was there any kind of red flag, or anything that would have made you think this was possible?” the interviewer asked Wright in a preview clip of the interaction, shared on Today’s official Twitter account.

“Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut, and in between setups where we would giggle. I didn’t really – I didn’t know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is,” said Wright.

Spacey is currently under Scotland Yard investigation as three new sexual assault allegations dated back to 1996 have been put against him, taking the total to six. Earlier this year, actor Anthony Rapp, accused Spacey of historical sexual harassment when he was 14 and the star was 26, following which Netflix removed Spacey from the show “House of Cards”.