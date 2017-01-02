“I didn’t expect to be loved so much” – Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh has made a big impact as the older version of Geeta Phogat in Dangal. In an interview with Faridoon Shahryar, Fatima shares her thoughts on getting the solid reactions for her performance. She also talks about what is it that she shall miss about Dangal.

Coming to your performance, it seems like you’re not a debutante at all. There is a tremendous response to your performance, were you anticipating anything of such sort? If you remember before the movie released, I told you get ready to get mobbed and you were skeptical about it.

I didn’t expect to be loved jitna abhi log kar rahe hai. I knew people are going to like the film because it’s a great film. I also liked the film when I heard the film. When unanimously you’re getting loved for your work, I am taken aback. It hasn’t yet sunk in that I am being loved. I get messages from strangers, people come up to me, kal bhi main kha rahi thi koi mera video nikaal raha tha, aur likha tha ke, ‘This is the Dangal girl’. All of this is little overwhelming. All this is new for me and I am enjoying it, I love it. I was so concerned about what if Geeta Phogat doesn’t like my wrestling, what if she says yeh kya kar diya hai ladki ne. Sabse zyada khushi mujhe tab mili jab Geeta ne aise react kiya toh mujhe sukoon mila.

One of the scenes that is been really appreciated and is one of the crucial scenes and surprise element of the film is when you and your father are wrestling together. Because generally yeh baap-bete and maa-beti ke beech mein hota hai, how was the experience of shooting for that particular scene and when you see the reactions in the theatre?

It was no different than shooting any other scene. I was as involved as all the other scenes that I’ve done in the film. I was just living the moment and playing what Geeta would feeling at that moment. I think jitna mere saath ho sakta tha maine diya. But people are reacting well to it, yeh added bonus hai.

What will you miss about Dangal the most?

Everything – from learning Haryanvi, wrestling, shooting, injuries, jo bhi masti humne ki. Everything, I can’t pin point one thing.