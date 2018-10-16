I could express feeling of love due to Dharamji: Hema Malini

Mumbai: Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini, who turned a year older on Tuesday, says love is a very beautiful feeling, and she learnt to express the emotion because of veteran actor and her husband Dharmendra. The actress spoke on her relationship with Dharmendra during a conversation with BIG MJ Dilip of 92.7 BIG FM, a statement said.

Asked about her memorable phone call, she said: “It was when Dharamji called me and said I love you.” “Back in those days, it was very difficult as there used to be landline phones and you had to find a proper place to speak over the phone. Romance is a very beautiful feeling. I could express the feeling of love only because of Dharamji,” she added.

The actress continued: “It is not like you can express this to anyone. A lot of people might love you, but you can only reciprocate to the one who you truly love and that’s how it has been between us. It never happened with anyone else.” After giving a glimpse of their chemistry on-screen through films like “Seeta Aur Geeta”, “Sholay” and “Dream Girl”, they got married in 1980.

The couple was later seen in movies like “Alibaba Aur 40 Chor”, “Baghavat”, “Samraat” and “Razia Sultan”. On the feeling of love, she said: “When you love someone, it comes from within. That is the most beautiful thing I believe every woman should experience. They should fall in love once. Love is such a beautiful expression. When you hear the person you love, express their love over the phone, it’s a different feeling altogether, you just want to keep listening and not hang up.” Hema joined her daughter Esha Deol, who was the BIG MJ of the week, to talk about her life.