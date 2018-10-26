I can’t be choosy, says ‘Badhaai Ho’ actress Neena Gupta

by IANS
written by IANS
Badhaai Ho, Badhaai Hos mother, Badhaai Ho actress, Neena Gupta, Badhaai Ho movie,

New Delhi: Veteran actress Neena Gupta says she cannot be too choosy when it comes to work, but does the best from what is offered to her.  The 62-year-old actress has been seen in films like “Veere Di Wedding”, “Mulk” and “Badhaai Ho”. She also features in chef Vikas Khanna’s “The Last Color”, for which she even attended the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Asked what she’s looking forward do more now, Neena told IANS: “Out of what offers I get, I do only those films which excite me… I am doing ‘Panga’, it’s a small role, but a nice one. I can’t be so choosy. I do the best offers that come my way.”

She will next be seen in Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer commercial drama “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving diaspora in North America. Subjects span politics, foreign policy, strategic affairs, corporate affairs, science, and health. Aviation, energy, technology, environment, the arts, literature, entertainment, social trends, human interest, religion and sports are also extensively covered.

You may also like

Renault India on course to post first ever...

August 5, 2016

In video: Milind Soman’s 78-year-old mom does a...

May 16, 2017

Sudan wants OVL to drop arbitration on oil...

August 18, 2018

Nawaz doing commercial cinema to help small budget...

November 16, 2014

The Three principles of True Teaching

August 28, 2018

Agitate MGNREGA labourers reach collectorate

January 21, 2016

I live my life to the fullest, says...

July 12, 2016

Mumbai: Shatabdi Hospital doctors botch up surgery three...

February 6, 2018

BJP workers protest against murder of party worker...

May 22, 2016

Mumbai: Ex-deputy mayor of BJP Babubhai Bhawanji detained

April 11, 2018

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.