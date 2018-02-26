I can never get bored or neglect comedy as a genre: Varun Sharma

Having done serious roles during his theatre days, Varun Sharma found his calling with comedy in Bollywood films and the actor says he will never turn his back to the genre which has given him fame. Varun made his debut with “Fukrey” and has since starred in films such as Dilwale, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Dolly Ki Doli and the latest, Fukrey Returns. “I don’t think I’ll ever get bored of comedy. I love the genre. In fact, it is one genre I never explored during the course of my theatre or audition days. I used to do only serious stuff. Only after Fukrey I found an acceptance in the genre,” Varun said.

“I do want to explore myself as an actor and try different stuff but I won’t leave comedy. It’s one genre which has given me acceptance, love and the name I’ve today. Of course, I’ve to come up with new style of comedy, but it’ll be wrong to neglect the genre altogether,” he added.

The actor is currently shooting for Arjun Patiala, which stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. Varun, 28, described the film as a “interesting buddy-cop drama” and was all praise for Diljit, with whom he sharing the screen space for the first time.

“With Diljit, it’ll be a maddening ride. We both are (from) Punjab so we have a ‘north’ connection. He is really an amazing actor. The kind of performances he has given, whether in Udta Punjab or Jatt & Juliet, he is a versatile actor. He has a great comic timing and excels in the genre,” he said.

Arjun Patiala comes after the massive success of his last, Fukrey Returns. Apart from Arjun Patiala, he will also be seen in FryDay, starring Govinda.