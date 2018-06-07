I broke up with my ex-boyfriend at the right time, says Samantha Akkineni

South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni is enjoying success of her latest outing ‘Abhimanyudu’. She was also part of ‘Mahanati’ with a cameo role. During a media interaction recently, she opened up about her personal relationship where she mentioned that she broke up with her ex-boyfriend at the right time to come out of depression.

Samantha said that her career would have ruined just like yesteryear actress Savitri if she had never realised and come out of the depression that she was suffering through. The actress confessed that she was in deep love with a guy when she was on the top of her career, but she broke that relationship at the right time as soon as she sensed that it could end up bad.

She said if not, she too would have faced a similar fate like Savitri. Savitri was more in the news for her controversial marriage to matinee idol, Gemini Ganesan. He was already a married man but that didn’t stop her from tying the knot with him. Samantha did not reveal the name of the guy she was in relation with, but rumours suggest that it was actor Siddarth whom she had an affair earlier.