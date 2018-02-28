I believe in living in the moment: Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari says time is luxury and that she believes in living in the moment. “Time is a real luxury and it’s the only thing that keeps moving and the only thing you have to grab and make the most of. So, I really believe in living in the moment and giving my 100 per cent to that moment,” Aditi said.

Aditi unveiled the new collection, inspired by Britain, of a watch brand last week. Talking about it, she said: “I love London and I always pick that as a holiday spot so I feel it is a fun collection.”

But at a time when everyone has a mobile phone to see time, why is there a need for wrist watches? “Because it’s so beautiful. I think wrist watches are so much fun and they are so personal. It’s something that you wear on yourself all the time and it’s really an extension of your personality… I wear the watch like a piece of jewellery on myself so I love watches,” she said.