I believe in commercial cinema: Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez who has been on a high with several blockbuster commercial films back to back has time and again expressed her love and belief in the genre. The actress will be marking her return to the Race franchise with the Sultaan of box office Salman Khan for Race 3.

Speaking about the rise of Jacqueline Fernandez as the front-runner of commercial cinema, Trade expert Amul Vikas Mohan was earlier quoted saying,”Ever since Jacqueline Fernandez has set her foot in B-Town she showed an upward graph in delivering hit movies. The actress is among the counted few actresses of B-town who have 100 crore plus movies to their credit, with 5 movies surpassing the 100 crore mark, which certainly solidifies her stance as a top contender”.

While some also pass snide comments about the choice of her films, Jacqueline believes in the genre.

When asked about the same, Jacqueline Fernandez shared, “I don’t know the secret but perhaps it’s believing in what you’re doing, I think what also makes commercial cinema and commercial actors successful is the fact that we have a lot of belief and conviction in the cinema that we are doing, the roles that we are playing and the way we are portraying it. People have often made snide comments that my films are commercial films and stuff like that. But I really love them, I believe in them and I think they are very entertaining”.

The sizzling beauty has been touted as the Queen of party anthems owing to the list of chartbusters to her credit. The sizzling actress adds to the songs with her bodacious moves and perfect expressions. The actress has time and again emerged victorious with her script sense. Jacqueline also treats her fans with chartbusters with every film. Her upcoming film, Race 3 will be an action treat as well for the audience. The actress has recently wrapped the schedule of Race 3 in Abu Dhabi. She will be seen performing high octane action sequences in the film.