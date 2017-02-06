I am trying to create Manto’s world around me, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) “…And it is also possible, that Saadat Hasan dies, but Manto remains alive,” and revisiting the essence of this quote by Saadat Hasan Manto, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is trying to build the writer’s world around himself.

The 42-year-old star, who will be essaying the role of the renowned short story writer in the biopic directed by Nandita Das, said he has been watching Manto’s plays and reading his literature to get into the zone of his character.

“I am preparing myself for the role of Manto. I have been watching his plays, listening to that era’s music, reading Manto and about him. If I get 10-15 days before the shooting starts I will try to create his world around me by putting up posters of Ismat Chugtai and the likes in my room,” Siddiqui said during Bharat Rang Mahotsav at National School of Drama.

The movie traces the author’s journey, his relationship with his wife and his life post Partition in Lahore.

Actress Rasika Dugal will be playing Manto’s wife Safiyah.

Nawazuddin’s first look from the film was recently released on Twitter.