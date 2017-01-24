“I am proud to be a Jain and following Jainism”, says Mrunal Jain

Actor Mrunal Jain and his wife Sweetie Jain are quite religious by nature. Both take out time for prayers daily and even love to go to variety of temples.

Mrunal Jain is proud to be Jain and recently they went to Pabal a temple near Pune. His mom has given him religious habits and he knows all rituals of temple from early childhood.

Mrunal said, “Being religious is a way of life. I am proud to be a Jain. I recently went to temple in Pune and felt lot of peace.I believe in the power of prayers and God. Whatever God wants that happens. God takes care of everything.”

My mom always tells me to be honest with God. I follow Jainism and my religion is a way of my life. When I get into the special attire for pooja I feel very positive. I don’t eve neat onion and garlic and I don’t know what they taste like. I a ma hard core vegetarian and am proud of it”, he added.