I am possessive about my husband Raqesh Padmakar Bapat, says Ridhi Dogra

Mumbai: Opposites attract and that’s exactly what happened in the case of Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Padmakar Bapat. The couple tied the knot five years ago, but even now know how to keep the f zing alive in their marriage.

Ridhi said, “We are two very different people who have I come together, but for that matter every human being is unique. What’s important is that we help each other grow as individuals. It’s good to see Raqesh constantly evolve and I hope he feels the same about me.

“ On the work front, Ridhi is preparing to return to TV with ‘Woh Apna Sa’, where she plays a demanding and possessive wife. In real life, she is nothing close to her character, she tells us. “I am possessive about my husband but not obsessed about my possession for him”.

About the pros and cons of being married to an actor, Ridhi revealed, “I know Raqesh is hot, but the way some girls throw themselves at actors is embarrassing. From the time we have been friends to being husband and wife, I see some girls openly make a pass at him. Initially, I used to just ignore these girls but yes, after a certain point it can disturb you. At such times obviously you will be possessive. But since we are from the same profession, we understand these things.”

Talking about many marriages falling apart these days, she added, “It’s sad to see so many marriages end. I believe a man or woman will not stray unless there is a problem. Why would a husband or wife sleep with someone else, if there are no problems in the marriage?